"I got stuck with it" - WWE star MVP reveals that he hated a popular move which was given to him

Former United States Champion MVP has revealed that he never liked The Playmaker as his finishing move.

Montel Vontavious Porter is currently working as the on-screen manager of Bobby Lashley. The duo have been associated with one another as members of The Hurt Business.

In a recent interview with Out of Character, MVP admitted that he was never a huge fan of The Playmaker. Lashley’s on-screen manager added that many superstars already had the same finishing move as him but were fortunate enough to get rid of it.

”I hated ‘The Playmaker’,'' said MVP. ''It was given to me. If you remember, like three or four different people had it before. They were all somehow get out of using it. And I got stuck with it. So I tried to make it look like a Heisman pose. What I hated about it was it relies a lot on the other guy to look good. (H/T- Out of Character)

MVP revealed what his favorite move was in WWE

During the same interview, the former United States Champion revealed that his favorite move was The Shining Black, which he copied from the legendary Masahiro Chono.

He added that people generally labeled The Shining Black as ‘The Drive By’. Porter claimed it was Taz who had used the name for the very first time.

“My favorite was The Shining Black that I stole shamelessly from Chono Masahiro. One of my all time favorites. Many people dubbed it The Drive By I don't know who came up with that? I didn't. I've never called it The Drive By, I think, maybe Taz, might have been the first person to say it. I feel like I remember hearing him say that,” said Montel Vontavious Porter. (H/T- Out of Character)

As things stand, The former United States Champion is still currently working alongside Bobby Lashley on TV. He is expected to corner The Almighty in his upcoming WWE Championship showdown against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble 2022 show.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Bobby Lashley can defeat Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble? Sound off below!

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top at Royal Rumble? Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley 2 votes so far