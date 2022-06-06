MVP gives major update about The Hurt Business' future at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE RAW Superstar MVP disclosed at the Hell in a Cell event that there's no way that The Hurt Business will be reformed.

The Hurt Business was a WWE faction founded by MVP and Bobby Lashley in 2020. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were later added to the faction, but the four-member group didn't last long as Benjamin and Alexander were later removed from the stable. Lashley and MVP then parted ways after the latter turned on the former.

Ahead of MVP and Omos' Handicap match against Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander offered his help to Omos and MVP. The former United States Champion informed Alexander that The Hurt Business will not return and that he doesn't need his help at the show.

Alexander did interfere in the match, but he helped out Bobby Lashley instead of MVP and Omos, distracting The Giant to help The All Mighty get the win.

Bobby Lashley wasn't happy about WWE's booking of The Hurt Business

The former WWE Champion has previously expressed his disappointment at the numerous storylines that The Hurt Business could have been in which didn't happen.

"There was so much that we could’ve done. That group was evolving and people were like, ‘what about them against them and them against them? The Hurt Business against the Bloodline, the Hurt Business against New Day, the Hurt Business against Drew and the Viking Raiders,’ if they would’ve got together,” said Lashley.

There's a possibility that The Hurt Business could reform sometime in the future, but a few things will need to change for that to happen. MVP and Lashley - the two focal points of the faction - are currently in a feud.

The feud will have to end, and one of them may need to help the other in order for them to be friends again. Lashley seems to be targeting Roman Reigns' title next, which could be the perfect time for him to avail the services of MVP once again.

It remains to be seen whether The Hurt Business can return to action sometime in the future.

