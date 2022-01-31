WWE star Natalya displays the nasty injury she suffered after gutsy performance at the Royal Rumble 

At the recent Women's Royal Rumble Match, WWE veteran Natalya certainly made her presence known. After her solid showing at the Rumble, the veteran superstar took to Twitter to display the wound she suffered on her forehead.

At the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion entered at #12 and lasted a total of 36 minutes. During the Rumble, she also eliminated the likes of Tamina and Summer Rae.

However, things didn't turn out the way Nattie was hoping for, as she was eventually eliminated from this year's Rumble by Bianca Belair. Nonetheless, the in-ring veteran proved yet again why she is regarded as one of the most experienced campaigners in all of WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Natalya responded to a fan who asked if she was injured during the Royal Rumble or not. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she did end up with a swollen forehead, courtesy of the physicality of the match.

"I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good," wrote Natalya.

Check out Nattie's tweet below:

@NatbyNature You did great tonight...for a minute, I thought you were injured; I'm glad you're ok...enjoy the rest of your night...my little #Catwoman @NatbyNature You did great tonight...for a minute, I thought you were injured; I'm glad you're ok...enjoy the rest of your night...my little #Catwoman 😉😘❤❤❤ I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good’⛓ twitter.com/danielsdynasty… I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good’⛓ twitter.com/danielsdynasty… https://t.co/byEIr4YlRq

Having entered the Women's Royal Rumble in the early stages of the match, Nattie was eventually eliminated by The EST and also crossed paths with her real-life friend Ronda Rousey, who went on to win the match upon her return.

Natalya and Ronda Rousey had an interesting exchange on Twitter before the Royal Rumble

Prior to Royal Rumble 2022, Natalya and Ronda Rousey had an interesting exchange of words through their respective social media handles.

Nattie was recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. She secured her position as the female superstar with the highest number of WWE wins.

Check out the interaction between Ronda Rousey and Natalya below:

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey twitter.com/NatbyNature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown , as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays! I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown, as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays!🎄 https://t.co/Mng7HkIUfa Congrats @NatbyNature !! Please stop ignoring my calls Congrats @NatbyNature !! Please stop ignoring my calls😩 twitter.com/NatbyNature/st…

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion put out a tweet mentioning how proud she is of herself. The WWE veteran also jokingly wrote that she has stopped talking to Rousey. In response, The Baddest Woman on the Planet congratulated the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rousey hilariously concluded her tweet by asking Nattie to stop ignoring her phone calls.

At the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match, though, all fun and games between the two superstars were thrown out the window. Nattie and Rousey crossed paths in the ring and the former RAW Women's Champion took the fight to her real-life friend.

Edited by Genci Papraniku