WWE star Natalya shows off nasty injury following RAW

This past Monday night, WWE veteran Natalya challenged Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to a rematch from RAW: Day 1. She and Tegan Nox once again came up short against the powerhouse team.

During the bout, The Queen of Harts had her fingernail ripped out. On Instagram earlier today, the veteran reshared Indi Hartwell's TikTok video, which featured herself flipping off at the camera, showing off the middle finger injury she sustained on the red brand show this week. Above her head on the screen read "RIP Nattie's fingernail."

"A really powerful VIBE," Natalya sarcastically captioned her Instagram story.

Natalya's Instagram story

It remains to be seen what the future looks like for Natalya and Tegan Nox, who may have gone farther down the ladder as contenders to the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Natalya reveals how The Hart Family Dungeon 2.0 contributes to WWE

Natalya, alongside her husband, retired WWE Superstar TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd), operates a wrestling gym out of a small facility in Florida. This is a new version of her grandfather Stu Hart's original Hart Family Dungeon, which is known for training some of the top stars in the business today, including Chris Jericho, Edge, Christian, and Mark Henry, among others.

During a recent interview for TMZ Sports, they disclosed plans to eventually expand it into a wrestling school. Furthermore, she elaborated on how working with young talents of the global juggernaut helps in the long run:

"It’s really cool because we do work with people from every walk of life. We love being able to help people so I try not to discriminate and only have the women of WWE here. One of my favorite people to have come in is David Finlay. He’s Fit Finlay’s son; he just won the championship in New Japan. He’s just incredible what he brings to the table. Anybody that comes to our ring, they have to be able to bring something to the table that inspires us, and then in return, TJ or myself, we can pass on the things that we’ve learned in our journeys," she said.

You can watch the full interview below:

Natallya's husband shared his feelings about contributing more in his current role, working exclusively with the women in WWE than when he was an in-ring performer.

Meanwhile, Natalya recently commented on Jade Cargill. The former AEW star personally asked to train with the veteran. According to Natalya, a Royal Rumble debut for Jade Cargill is not out of the realm of possibility.

