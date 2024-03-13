WWE star has nervous breakdown following NXT loss; ditches former tag team partner

A WWE star had a nervous breakdown following an NXT loss and ditched her former tag team partner.

Thea Hail was at a low point in her career when she found some surprising help in Jacy Jayne. The former Toxic Attraction member was on hand to help Thea, but within no time, Hail started dressing and acting like Jacy Jayne.

Since then, Jacy seemingly joined Chase U and even saved them from bankruptcy by coming up with a great idea to sell calendars. However, Jayne's attitude toward Thea Hail and Chase U has changed recently. She even called Thea a loser last week.

Last week, when Kiana James and Izzi Dame challenged Thea, Jacy told her she couldn't team with her since she was busy. Luckily for Thea, Fallon Henley stepped up as her partner tonight on WWE NXT.

During the match, Jacy Jayne came to ringside despite telling Thea she was busy. In the end, it was Kiana who pinned Thea in the ring. Following the match, Thea got on the mic and addressed her relationship with Jacy.

Hail said she tried to be more like Jacy because she considered her as her sister, but now, she doesn't want to be anything like her. She says she is a loser and is not cool enough for Jacy, but that's fine. Thea then stated that she was going back to being her old self.

It looks like Jacy Jayne will no longer be a part of Chase U moving forward after what happened tonight on WWE NXT.

