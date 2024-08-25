WWE star Nia Jax remembers Bray Wyatt on the anniversary of his passing; sends 3-word message

One year after the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda), WWE Superstar Nia Jax continues to cherish the memories they shared. The reigning WWE Women's Champion has taken to social media to express her enduring grief and shared a heartfelt reaction to honor the memory of her late friend.

The Eater of Worlds, known for his captivating character work and unique storytelling, was a beloved figure in the wrestling world. His sudden death at the age of 36 on August 24, 2023, sent shockwaves through the industry and left countless fans devastated.

On her Instagram Story, The Irresistible Force shared a picture with the late Bray Wyatt. Nia Jax paid a heartfelt tribute to the former WWE Universal Champion with a three-word message:

"MISS YOU HOOT 🫶🏾," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the WWE Women's Champion's Instagram story below:

Jax shared this message on her IG story (Credit: Nia Jax on Instagram)

Adam Pearce opens up about working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shared time with Windham Rotunda on television in the Firefly Funhouse segments, where he portrayed the character of Postman Pearce.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Pearce revealed that Bray Wyatt had significant creative freedom in the Firefly Funhouse segments. He also expressed that working with the late star was a highly enjoyable experience.

"When I read [the idea of the Postman], I was like, 'This is hilarious. It's going to be funny.' And what was awesome about doing the [Fun House] with him is whether or not you were working specifically or strictly off a script or not, you had a lot of creative leeway. He had all the leeway to make it as out there or as Bray Wyatt as he wanted it to be," said Pearce.

Many superstars who had the privilege of working with The Eater of Worlds are paying tribute on social media a year after his passing.

