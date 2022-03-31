WWE SmackDown star offers to be Stone Cold Steve Austin's tag team partner (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal is willing to join forces with Stone Cold Steve Austin if the WWE Hall of Famer wants a new tag team partner.

Austin is scheduled to appear on The KO Show with Kevin Owens on the first night of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday. It is currently unclear if the segment will remain a talk show or whether The Texas Rattlesnake might face the RAW star in an official match.

Mahal spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta about a variety of WWE topics ahead of WrestleMania. Discussing Austin’s return, the former WWE Champion volunteered his services if the legend needs a helping hand:

“Who knows, he might need a tag team partner? I volunteer myself! So yeah, it’ll be an awesome moment and I can’t wait to hear the glass shatter and [see] Stone Cold Steve Austin come out at WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas, his home state,” said Mahal. [2:48-3:03]

Mahal discussed several wrestling topics in the video above, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, The Undertaker’s advice, and his opinion of Hulk Hogan.

Jinder Mahal will not appear on the same card as Steve Austin

While Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 38 appearance will take place on Saturday, Jinder Mahal is not currently advertised to feature on the two-night WrestleMania card.

Instead, The Modern Day Maharaja is set to participate in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown on Friday. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Madcap Moss, and Shanky are among the other names who have been announced for the match.

Mahal has previously competed in three Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royals. In 2017, he came close to winning the match at WrestleMania 33 before being eliminated by Mojo Rawley.

