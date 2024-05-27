WWE star opens up on being kept away from Rhea Ripley ahead of Australia tour

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about his equation with Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member also discussed how the company purposely separated him from Mami during the Elimination Chamber weekend in Perth, Australia.

WWE made the trip Down Under for Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The show was primarily built around Rhea Ripley and she even headlined it with Nia Jax. Despite being a heel, Mami got a stellar reception from fans in Perth, Australia.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation this week, "Dirty" Dom recalled that he was kept away from Ripley because he was being booed by fans. WWE seemingly did not want the 27-year-old's heat to tarnish Ripley's homecoming.

"She's just so loved by the fans and the people. I'm the complete opposite. They do not like me. There have been times, everything leading up to Australia in Perth, that's why you do not see me and Rhea together. She was gonna get cheered in Australia and they wanted her to get cheered in Australia. At any point in time, if I was with her in Australia or leading up to it, she'd get booed. It's crazy, right?" [12:00 - 12:38]

Rhea Ripley is out of action with an injury

On the April 15 episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley walked out to the ring with some grim news for her fans. The Nightmare informed the WWE Universe that she was injured during a vicious backstage attack by Liv Morgan.

Mami revealed that she would be out of action for a few months and had to vacate the Women's World Title. Ripley vowed to exact revenge on Liv Morgan and claimed that she would destroy the latter once she was back and fit to compete.

In the absence of Ripley, Liv Morgan finally got her hands on the Women's World Championship. She defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring this past Saturday to secure the gold.

