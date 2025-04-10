WWE star picks up first major win since 2020 debut

WWE star Riley Osborne made his WWE debut in 2020 in NXT UK against Ilja Dragunov. Since then, he had failed to pick up a major singles victory on the Stamford-based promotion's programming. However, that changed when he defeated Javier Bernal on an episode of WWE Evolve.

Osborne is best known for his time as a member of Chase U in NXT. He worked alongside Andre Chase and Duke Hudson in the faction. The upstart hasn't made any televised appearances on NXT ever since the stable broke up in November 2024.

Javier Bernal and Riley Osborne locked horns on the February 21 episode of Evolve. This marked Osborne's first televised major victory in the Stamford-based promotion since he made his debut in January 2020. On the following night, though, Bernal beat the former Chase U member at an NXT house show in Florida, avenging his loss.

Fans are really happy for Osborne and curious to see what is next for him in WWE's developmental system. Last year, he picked up a win over Malik Blade on Main Event, but it didn't help him receive a push. However, Osborne's future is looking bright after his victory over Bernal.

Giulia turned heel on WWE NXT

Giulia made her much-awaited debut last year after making her name in Japan. She immediately engaged in some great feuds, including her rivalry with Roxanne Perez. She even became the NXT Women's Champion before losing to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock 2025.

The Beautiful Madness made her return during this week's episode of NXT, saving Stephanie Vaquer from Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker. She later attacked La Primera, shocking everyone in the arena. It was later announced that Vaquer will defend her championship against all three women at Stand and Deliver 2025.

Fans are excited to see this new version of Giulia. Will she win back the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver in Las Vegas? Only time will tell.

