WWE star potentially facing lawsuit over viral affair scandal involving 18-year-old student

WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee could potentially face a new lawsuit. He has been accused by an 18-year-old student of ruining her life after spreading false rumors.

According to The Athletic, the former NFL punter referenced a social media “report” on the February 26, 2025, episode of The Pat McAfee Show alleging that an 18-year-old freshman from the University of Mississippi had been unfaithful to her boyfriend with his father. McAfee did not reveal her name, but The Athletic confirmed that it was a woman named Mary Kate Cornett.

WWE star Pat McAfee wasn't the only person to spread the false story, as former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and Barstool Sports personality KFC Barstool were also allegedly involved. Cornett told The Athletic that she intends to take legal action against Pat McAfee and ESPN.

“I would like people to be held accountable for what they’ve done. You’re ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I’m so anxious about what’s going to happen for the rest of my life,” Cornett told The Athletic.

Her phone number was reportedly posted online and her voicemail was allegedly filled with degrading messages. WWE personality Pat McAfee, KFC Barstool, and others did not respond to The Athletic regarding the story.

