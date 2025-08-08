WWE Star Potentially Scarred for Life After Recent Incident Which Happened Outside the Company

A WWE star made an appearance at a show outside the company. However, she ended up potentially scarred for life because of an incident that happened during the show.Arianna Grace is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella, who currently works as the Director of Authority at TNA Wrestling. As a result, Grace has made several appearances for TNA over the past few months. Tonight, she made another appearance during the show.Santino Marella wanted to speak to his daughter in his office. However, when they tried to enter the room, Steph De Lander and Mance Warner had already broken into Santino's office. It is unclear what they were doing inside, but Arianna Grace looked horrified by what she saw and started screaming. Santino was also furious over the entire incident. Grace left feeling disgusted with what she had seen. This entire incident could have potentially scarred the NXT star for life.Watch the clip of the incident below:WWE star Arianna Grace recently got engagedChanning &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo and Arianna Grace have been two of the most prominent figures in NXT over the past few years. While Grace is still finding her footing in the women's division, Stacks has already established himself as a top talent on the black and silver brand. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and currently holds the Heritage Cup as well.Grace and Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo have been in a relationship for quite some time. Recently, Grace announced on Instagram that Stacks proposed to her, and she said yes, confirming that they are now engaged.&quot;Yes to forever. 🥹 Last night was so perfect, and I am so in love. ❤️ Excited to share… we are engaged!!!!!!!! Woooohoooo!!!!!,&quot; Grace wrote.Check out her post here:It looks like congratulations are in order for Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo and Arianna Grace.