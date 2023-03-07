WWE star potentially set to miss WrestleMania 39 after suffering a major injury on RAW

During last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, the commentary team revealed that WWE Superstar Candice LeRae suffered an AC sprain in her right shoulder and will therefore be out for the foreseeable future.

LeRae made her return to the company last September after taking time away from the industry to have her first child with fellow WWE Superstar, Johnny Gargano.

Last week, LeRae defeated Scottish star Piper Niven on RAW. However, after the match, Candice was then attacked by her opponent during a backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

With WrestleMania 39 just over three weeks away, Candice LeRae may very well miss out on performing on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year after this latest injury setback.

Cody Rhodes's injury was a "blessing", claims former WWE Superstar

One performer who returned this year after suffering a major pectoral injury was The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, who won the men's Royal Rumble match when he made his comeback in January.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestle Binge, former WWE star Matt Cardona (a.k.a. Zack Ryder) stated that Rhodes' injury may have been a blessing in disguise, considering the position he now finds himself in.

"I'm going with Cody (Rhodes). I mean, he comes back at WrestleMania. Was it a surprise? Maybe not, but sometimes in wrestling, you need to give the fans what they want, and the fans knew he was coming, and they were happy for his return. And unfortunately, he went down and was sidelined at Hell in a Cell. But I think that was almost a blessing in disguise because this man had two comebacks in one calendar year," Cardona said. [7:57 - 8:19] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes is now set to do battle with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 on either April 1st or 2nd with the Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes