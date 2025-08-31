WWE star publicly comments on 105-day losing streak

A current WWE Superstar has shared his views on his ongoing 105-day losing streak. Fraxiom's Nathan Frazer responded to a fan who pointed out that the tag team hasn't won a match in more than 100 days.

Back in April, Fraxiom was promoted to the WWE main roster. The tandem's stint under the Triple H regime has been a mixed bag so far. They won their first four matches on the main roster and haven't tasted victory since then.

The last time Fraxiom won a match was on the May 16 episode of SmackDown. A fan pointed out on X that it has been 105 days since the team won a match. Nathan Frazer noticed the post and had the following to say in response:

"We may have to start kicking each other in the face again"

Fraxiom's Axiom talks about going to Spain with WWE

Earlier this year, Axiom had a chat with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Sports. The 28-year-old star opened up on possibly visiting his home country of Spain with WWE in March. Here's what he said:

“I cannot recall whether the show I went to in Leganes was in 2006 or 2007, but I remember the main event of that show being Great Khali & Finlay against Batista & Rey Mysterio. I was about 10 or 11 years old and I remember watching Rey Mysterio and hoped he would call me to the ring to help because Khali & Finlay were cheating a lot. It would mean a lot to me, as someone from Vallecas in Madrid who joined WWE and is an NXT Tag Champion, and it would be a full circle moment for me. It would be me telling that kid to put a mask on and he would meet his idols,” said Axiom. [H/T Fightful]

It hasn't been long since Fraxiom came up to the main roster. Their fans still believe the duo will do well in the coming months and win tag team gold on the SmackDown brand.

