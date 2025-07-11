WWE star puts over Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY: "I see the stars in them" (Exclusive)

Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana recently spoke about the star power of some WWE women, such as IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Both women are major stars on the RAW roster.

Ad

IYO and Rhea have been at loggerheads for months. They met at WrestleMania in a Triple Threat Match with Bianca Belair also involved in the fray. SKY managed to defeat her physically intimidating opponents in the match and walk out as the Women's World Champion.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana mentioned that IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley were some of the top women in WWE at the moment.

Ad

Trending

"Those divisions, IYO SKY is very good, Rhea Ripley is amazing, all this charisma that she has. Giulia is very, very good."

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

The 36-year-old star also added that some of the up-and-coming talent in NXT were terrific. He talked about Sol Ruca and Toxic Attraction as some of the top up-and-coming stars in the company. He also spoke about how he was a fan of Giulia's work in the ring.

Ad

"In NXT, I saw a lot of talent, too. I went to NXT and I visited the Performance Center, I saw a lot of talent with girls. And it was Sol Ruca, it was these three girls from Toxic Attraction or something, I don't remember the name. I think they're the ones that I've been looking at. They're very good. But IYO SKY, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, when I saw them, there's a big, big, how do you say, I see the stars in them." [From 3:52 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The Genius of the Sky will defend the Women's World Title against Rhea again this week. The two are scheduled to collide in a high-profile title match at WWE's historic Evolution event on Sunday.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE