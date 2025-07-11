WWE star puts over Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY: "I see the stars in them" (Exclusive)

Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana recently spoke about the star power of some WWE women, such as IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Both women are major stars on the RAW roster.
IYO and Rhea have been at loggerheads for months. They met at WrestleMania in a Triple Threat Match with Bianca Belair also involved in the fray. SKY managed to defeat her physically intimidating opponents in the match and walk out as the Women's World Champion.
During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana mentioned that IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley were some of the top women in WWE at the moment.
"Those divisions, IYO SKY is very good, Rhea Ripley is amazing, all this charisma that she has. Giulia is very, very good."
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
The 36-year-old star also added that some of the up-and-coming talent in NXT were terrific. He talked about Sol Ruca and Toxic Attraction as some of the top up-and-coming stars in the company. He also spoke about how he was a fan of Giulia's work in the ring.
"In NXT, I saw a lot of talent, too. I went to NXT and I visited the Performance Center, I saw a lot of talent with girls. And it was Sol Ruca, it was these three girls from Toxic Attraction or something, I don't remember the name. I think they're the ones that I've been looking at. They're very good. But IYO SKY, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, when I saw them, there's a big, big, how do you say, I see the stars in them." [From 3:52 onwards]
The Genius of the Sky will defend the Women's World Title against Rhea again this week. The two are scheduled to collide in a high-profile title match at WWE's historic Evolution event on Sunday.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE