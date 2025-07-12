WWE star Randy Orton is considering a change of career 

Randy Orton is seemingly considering transitioning from professional wrestling to Hollywood. He has expressed his interest in playing the role of Batman in James Gunn's DCU.

Through the years, multiple WWE Superstars have starred in movies, including The Rock, John Cena, and Batista, who have established themselves as household names in Hollywood. However, Orton has stayed true to professional wrestling, but now seems to be open to the idea of expanding his career.

Taking to X/Twitter, Orton expressed his interest in playing the role of Batman. He shared a subtle reaction to a post asking who should play the Caped Crusader in the James Gunn DCU film.

You can check out Randy Orton's tweet below:

Randy Orton will be in action in a few hours at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. He will face Drew McIntyre in a singles match and will also have Jelly Roll in his corner for the bout.

Last night on SmackDown, Orton came to Roll's aid after he was interrupted by Logan Paul. Unfortunately for The Viper, things didn't go as planned, as he was taken out with a Claymore by McIntyre. Paul then tried picking up the pieces by attacking the veteran superstar, but was stopped by Roll.

Orton will look to get back to winning ways after losing the final of this year's King of the Ring Tournament to Cody Rhodes.

