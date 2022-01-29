"Dean Ambrose was like that" - Randy Orton compares WWE star's backstage attitude to AEW star

WWE legend Randy Orton finds similarities between Riddle and Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, in how they conduct themselves backstage.

Orton has previously explained how his first meeting with Riddle in WWE was a surprise to him as the latter didn't introduce himself to The Viper even when they established eye contact with each other.

Randy Orton, in his recent conversation with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani, described his relationship with Riddle and how he was taken aback after his initial interaction with him. He later realized that Riddle was different from everyone else and has grown to accept his tag team partner's quirky attitude. (from 35:20)

"If I text him now, he won't respond. But, that's just him. So, we started working together, I started seeing him interact with other people, 'Oh, sh*t, he's being smug over there with those guys, that's just weird because they're close. Oh, that's just him.' There are guys like that. Dean Ambrose was like that. 'Who the hell is this guy?' And then you just find out he's just a super weird dude. (With) Riddle, what you see is what you get. I don't have a lot of friends in this business, but I consider him a friend," said Orton.

The Viper explained that he and Riddle have a lot in common, which is in contrast to how they are portrayed on WWE television.

RK-Bro have been entertaining on WWE RAW over the last year

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"He's lucky to have me because I'm giving him the rub but I think I'm even more lucky to have Riddle with me."



has been on quite the journey with 🤙



@arielhelwani



#RoyalRumble | #ArielMeets "I hated his guts at first.""He's lucky to have me because I'm giving him the rub but I think I'm even more lucky to have Riddle with me." @RandyOrton has been on quite the journey with @SuperKingofBros "I hated his guts at first.""He's lucky to have me because I'm giving him the rub but I think I'm even more lucky to have Riddle with me."@RandyOrton has been on quite the journey with @SuperKingofBros 🐍 🤙🎤 @arielhelwani #RoyalRumble | #ArielMeets https://t.co/troz6dsFk1

RK-Bro, the team of Orton and Riddle, have been mainstays in the WWE RAW tag team division over the last year. The Viper has been involved in some goofy storylines with Riddle, which has helped show a different side of his character.

The duo won the RAW Tag Team titles at SummerSlam last year after they defeated AJ Styles and Omos but lost it to Alpha Academy earlier this month.

They could continue as a tag team for the next few weeks, but a program between them could be in the offing, perhaps resulting in a singles match at WrestleMania 38.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T BT Sport and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B