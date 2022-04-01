Top WWE star says Vince McMahon took a "liking" to him because they're similar

Randy Orton has said that his relationship with Vince McMahon has grown steadily over the years and that the WWE Chairman sees something of himself in the third-generation star.

Orton has been a part of the WWE roster for two decades, having debuted way back in 2002. The Viper has only wrestled in Vince McMahon's company after coming through the ranks at OVW.

Pat McAfee, on The Pat McAfee Show, asked Randy Orton about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how it has evolved over the years. The 14-time world champion explained that McMahon sees a little bit of himself in Orton, which has helped their relationship grow:

"It's (his relationship with Vince McMahon) been a long, steady growing one. I'd say, early on, most of our encounters were because I was fuc*ing up. But, I was very fortunate because he took a liking to me. It's kind of like a father figure on the road. I was so young and I think he saw something of himself in me because... I'm a little batsh*t crazy."

Orton added that he's had some deep conversations with McMahon:

"He's seen me kinda throw a tantrum or two and kinda get emotional and lose it. I've had a couple of deep conversations with the guy and he's known some of the troubles that I've went through so we're kinda on a different level. I think he kinda sees a little bit of himself in me and I think that's why he took a liking to me." [28:02 to to 28:52]

Orton said that McMahon knows that he's a "WWE guy" and that he will be there for a long time.

Jim Ross was initially against signing Randy Orton to WWE

Former WWE commentator and head of talent relations Jim Ross said McMahon was apprehensive about signing Orton as The Viper was a "problem child" after being discharged by the Marines.

“He [Randy Orton] was, believe it or not, he was somewhat of a controversial hire for us. Vince was the problem child that went to military school and Randy was the problem child that went to the Marines and got discharged," said Ross.

Orton was given a bad conduct discharge by the Marines after going AWOL, which happened prior to his pro wrestling career.

