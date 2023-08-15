WWE star reacts to getting a title shot on next week's episode of RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has reacted to getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, which is scheduled to take place on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The master of the Alpha Academy earned the right to challenge for Gunther's championship by winning a fatal four-way number one contender's match on Monday Night RAW last week.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable next week. The challenger has reacted to this news with a three-emoji message.

Check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Before the announcement, Chad Gable had confronted Gunther and challenged Imperium member Giovanni Vinci to a singles match. The match saw back-and-forth action from both the competitors, but the Olympian secured the win after hitting Vinci with the Chaos Theory.

Gunther was furious and challenged Gable's partner Otis to a match the latter accepted. After some hard-hitting moves, the match finished when The Ring General countered the Caterpillar and hit the Powerbomb. As Gunther secured the victory by pinfall, he entered the ring and hit him with a German Suplex.

Later that night, the Imperium was seen backstage involved in an argument. Gunther said what had happened was an embarrassment and questioned Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser for their shortcomings. He also said that he would be the one to resolve the situation. He said that he would approach WWE Official Adam Pearce and demand him schedule the Intercontinental Title match against Gable on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. This was later confirmed during the show.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this anticipated clash.

Can Chad Gable beat the unstoppable Gunther? Let us know in the comments.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here