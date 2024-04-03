WWE star reacts to WrestleMania 39 spot; praises Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently reminisced about a spot from WrestleMania 39 with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The BOAT also heaped praise on the two stars.

In a spot during the Women's Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at last year's WrestleMania, Nattie put both Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green in a double Sharpshooter. The move garnered a massive reaction from the crowd. Although Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler walked away with the win, Natalya gained plaudits for accomplishing the difficult feat.

The Queen of Harts has now taken to Instagram to show her appreciation for Green and Deville. Natalya also wrote that there was a good story behind the spot.

"There's such a good story behind this..... I appreciate these girls so much! [emojis] @sonyadevillewwe @chelseaagreen."

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE's Natalya celebrates a big victory after defeating Lola Vice at NXT

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya recently took to social media to share her excitement about her recent match against Lola Vice on NXT.

During a recent episode of NXT, Lola Vice sent out an open challenge to anyone willing to confront her. In response to the challenge, Nattie stepped forward, intending to impart a valuable lesson to Vice.

Natalya emerged victorious in the bout despite a great effort from Vice. Following her triumph, The Queen of Harts took to social media to share her excitement about the exhilarating match. In her post, Nattie expressed that it was a fun match and a fun night.

"Such a fun match! Such a fun night!"

Despite not being on the Road to WrestleMania at the moment, the star will look to establish her dominance on the women's roster once again.