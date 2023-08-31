WWE star ready to unleash full strength against Rhea Ripley in high-stakes battle 

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently claimed she will come down with force on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

In recent months, Rodriguez has had a tough time, as Rhea Ripley has attacked her multiple times and even sidelined her partner, Liv Morgan, from in-ring action. However, over the last two weeks, Rodriguez has been fighting back and proved to be more than a match for Ripley. The two will now collide at WWE Payback 2023 for the Women's World Title.

Speaking with TNT Sports, Rodriguez acknowledged that she was bigger and stronger than most of the women on the roster and sometimes had to hold herself back when competing inside the ring. However, Big Mami Cool mentioned that Ripley could take all her power, and she would not hold back anything against The Judgment Day member.

"With Rhea, with everything we've kinda built up to and the animosity that we have, I have so much pent-up aggression that I'm ready to unleash all of it. I know that I can do that. I don't have to hold back on Rhea. I'm gonna let it all out. She's gonna get every single bit of Raquel Rodriguez." [0:41 - 0:55]

Raquel Rodriguez spoke about Rhea Ripley's physical stature

During the same conversation, Raquel Rodriguez acknowledged that the two stars had similar physical attributes. She explained that it would be a level playing field at Payback.

"You're right. We are comparable in size, strength, and power. I think she's starting to realize that over the past few weeks when we've been having our brawls. So, I just wanted to remind her that going into Payback that it's not gonna be easy for her, and it definitely won't be easy for me. But it will definitely be a battle." [0:58 - 1:13]

Big Mami Cool made it clear that she was ready for a hard-hitting battle on Saturday and would take the champion to the distance.

