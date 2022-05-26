"Like a Joe or Brock Lesnar" - Popular valet heaps praise on former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has received praise from former associate SoCal Val.

The All Mighty has been at the top of his game since returning in 2018. Lashley had a bumpy road as he got married and divorced on-screen with Lana. After breaking up with her, the former WWE Champion joined The Hurt Business, and the rest is history.

The All Mighty had become a fan favorite, but in a shocking twist of events, MVP turned on his friend and formed an alliance with Omos. The duo has been feuding with Lashley ever since. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, SoCal Val showered Lashley with praise:

"I'd seen Bobby Lashley quite a bit in WWE. I would put him in a category with like a Joe or Brock Lesnar, someone who's just a huge powerhouse. It's funny because he's one of the nicest guys ever. I find that the ones that are either playing the villain or especially the ones that are physically big, scary, and strong are like the sweethearts. They are the teddy bears." (9:40 - 10:10)

Val also shared a funny incident between the two that led to them becoming friends:

"One of the first times that I actually tried talking to him I was like 'We have a lot in common' because you think he would kind of like beers. He really adores champagne and for that reason we are friends for life. Who can say they had champagne with Bobby Lashley, that's pretty darn cool." (10:15 - 10:35)

Lashley is adored by fans and respected by his peers alike. The 45-year-old superstar has been part of several major organizations and won championships around the world.

MVP defeated Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

The All Mighty was stabbed in the back by his friend and business associate MVP the night after WrestleMania 38. Lashley was on a roll after defeating Omos, but MVP was missing. When Omos confronted Lashley, MVP struck him and sided with Omos.

The feud between The Nigerian Giant and The All Mighty has been at an all-time high. Omos defeated Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash with the help of the former United States Champion.

This week on RAW, Lashley issued a challenge which was accepted by MVP. However, the result didn't go in the former WWE Champion's favour as he lost via countout.

What's interesting is that MVP selected a 2-on-1 handicap match at WWE Hell in a Cell against Lashley. Only time will tell if Lashley will be able to take out MVP and his new associate.

Edited by Jacob Terrell