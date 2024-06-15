WWE star receives medical attention after match at Clash at the Castle, helped to the back by referees

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland just concluded, with only one title changing hands on a matchcard that consisted of five championship bouts. One of the big names also received medical attention after his match and was helped to the back by the officials.

AJ Styles faced Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While the 47-year-old star pulled off a brilliant ruse to get the title shot, he once failed to get over the line as he suffered another loss to the American Nightmare. Rhodes won the match after handcuffing Styles to ropes and threatening to hit him with steel steps.

Nonetheless, Cody went on to hit the Phenomenal One with the steel steps despite the latter saying "I quit," and the match having already ended. In an exclusive footage released by the company, it was shown that AJ Styles received medical attention after his grueling match and was helped to the back by multiple officials.

Trending

You can check out the footage in the post below:

Expand Tweet

What's next for AJ Styles in WWE?

AJ Styles would seem to be in the twilight phase of his career. The Phenomenal has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for nearly 25 years and has competed around the world.

The star lost an "I Quit" Match for the first time in his career, following which many are speculating what's next for the 47-year-old veteran.

Expand Tweet

While the answer is still unclear, AJ is expected to take a brief hiatus from the global juggernaut. Many are also hoping for him to show up in TNA now that WWE has a working relationship with the promotion.

There is also a chance that the Phenomenal One once again goes after Cody Rhodes as their previous two matches have been highly acclaimed.