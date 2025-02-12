WWE star who recently assaulted Shawn Michaels blames the Hall of Famer, The Rock's daughter Ava and others in emotional outburst

A WWE Superstar had an emotional outburst on tonight's episode of NXT. The superstar in question, who assaulted Shawn Michaels recently, is Eddy Thorpe, and he blamed both the Hall of Famer and NXT General Manager Ava in a vignette.

Thorpe shocked everyone last week on NXT when he attacked Trick Williams with a strap following the main event. It was a brutal scene, as he cost Oba Femi and Williams their tag team match against A-Town Down Under.

One week after the incident, the 34-year-old called out everyone in a vignette that saw him deliver a promo in front of a raging fire. He claimed that Trick Williams had been given way too many opportunities by both Micheals and Ava, and he was personally tired of it.

He now wants his opportunity, and more importantly, vengeance for all the wrongs he has suffered. With that in mind, he challenged the former two-time WWE NXT Champion to a Strap Match at Vengeance Day 2025.

It will be interesting to see how this all ends. If the match is indeed booked, Thorpe will head into Vengeance Day with a clear advantage. After all, he was involved in the last Strap Match on WWE NXT back in 2023. Trick Williams will need to be ready, should he accept the challenge from the star out for vengeance.

