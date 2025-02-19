WWE star who recently left the company could have stayed in a different role, says Stevie Richards

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards thought that one of the recently released stars could have stayed with the company. Richards was baffled by the decision to let go of a potential asset, comparing the talent to Titus O'Neil.

One of the stars who departed last week was Sonya Deville. Her contract was not renewed. Deville was being booked on television as part of The Pure Fusion Collective stable prior to her surprising departure.

On the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the ECW Original reacted to the releases and pointed out how the company could have used Sonya Deville as an ambassador like Titus O'Neil. Richards mentioned Deville's experience with a stalker, as well as being an openly gay WWE Superstar. The veteran thinks that the former PFC member could've been used for PR work.

"I feel like Sony Deville, especially after (the stalking) coccurred, could have had a Titus O'Neil type of spot as an ambassador and doing charity work and speaking out against things like this. Even you stretch it out, the domestic violence, and then of course, she was to first to come out as openly gay as a WWE Superstar, that is also something right there that could be marketed. If you want to look at it with the pure business type of look, there's three things right there that you can market with this woman and you didn't do any of that," Richards said. [From 04:13 to 04:51]

Sonya Deville was with WWE from 2015 as part of Tough Enough until her release earlier this month. Deville has already teased what's next for her, appearing on the Cobra Kai premiere with AEW star Britt Baker.

There have been 12 WWE releases in 2025 so far

Since the start of the year, there have been plenty of WWE releases. NXT's Duke Hudson was the first one back in January. Hudson has since introduced a new gimmick on his social media accounts wherein he interviews himself.

Following Hudson, there have been 11 releases since last week including Cedric Alexander, Akam, Rezer, Paul Ellering, Sonya Deville, Isla Dawn, Blair Davenport, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Elektra Lopez.

Aside from Deville, the rest of the released stars have a 90-day no-compete clause. It will be interesting to see where these former talents go from here.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

