WWE star who recently took shots at Triple H breaks character to show support for R-Truth after his release

A WWE star recently broke character to show his support for R-Truth. This star recently took shots at Triple H.

Karrion Kross is no stranger to speaking his mind. This was evident when he didn't hesitate to fire some serious shots at Triple H and WWE regarding his recent booking during an interview. He has now decided to stand by R-Truth after the latter announced his exit from WWE. He also showed support for Carlito, who revealed that he will also be leaving the company after his contract expires.

Karrion Kross took to social media to ask fans not to forget about Carlito and the former 24/7 Champion by following them on social media. He asked the fans to continue supporting these two stars even after their exit from the company.

"Hey everybody, I have a ton of great stories/memories to share about Carlito & Truth, but I think it’s more important to say this: Don’t treat them like they’re completely gone! If you haven’t yet, follow them on all social platforms and keep up with them! @RonKillings is writing and producing music. @Litocolon279 just returned to Puerto Rico in a big way. Both will continuing performing and I’d bet both will be back on TV in no time. Continue to support them and stay loud for them!"

Dustin Rhodes reacts to R-Truth's WWE departure

R-Truth has been part of the WWE roster for several years. He was one of the most beloved stars on the roster. Therefore, there were reports that the locker room was surprised to hear of Truth's exit from the promotion.

Dustin Rhodes also took to social media to thank Truth for his contributions to the business.

"Thank you @RonKillings, #GoldenTruth. Miss ya buddy," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Truth and Carlito after their WWE exit.

