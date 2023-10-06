WWE star who recently turned heel explains actions

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently talked about his new group and their goals ahead of this week's Fastlane 2023.

The Street Profits have recently added a killer instinct to their approach. This was displayed during last week's episode of SmackDown when Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Bobby Lashley viciously attacked the Latino World Order.

In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, the former tag team champion was asked about whether the newly formed group were good or bad guys.

Ford answered that it depended on the fans' perspective and conveyed that they focused more on their success than searching for anyone's approval.

"I feel like it’s gonna be whatever the viewer decides it to be. We are gonna have similar situations to individuals in life, things that they go through, certain decisions they have to make. And whatever we decide to do, whatever motive we have, I think they are gonna decide whether they like it or not based on the decision we make. It’s at the point right now where I don’t think we are really searching for approval. It’s more toward success."

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the formidable group.

WWE Superstar Montez Ford felt that the Street Profits were becoming stagnant

The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins has been one of the most successful and entertaining tag teams called to the main roster.

However, during an interview with The New York Post, Ford said that the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions were growing stagnant recently. Thus, their newly formed alliance with Bobby Lashley has helped them reassert themselves.

"What we have been doing for a very long time has been stagnant and not too much has been added to our accolades for a very long time because we have been doing it a certain way. I feel like now by reasserting ourselves, letting ourselves know and letting the world know what the tone is, that’s what we’re taking it as. Whatever they’re taking it as, whether it’s good or bad they’ll know what the tone is, what our motive is."

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley will face LWO in a six-person tag team match at WWE Fastlane later this week.

