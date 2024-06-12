WWE star returns after 6 months with new look 

A WWE star made his in-ring return after six months. He also got a new look.

Since his NXT debut, Eddy Thorpe has proven to be a promising star. In such a short time, he was involved in some major storylines in NXT. One of his most notable rivalries was against Dijak.

The two men had a heated and brutal feud that culminated in an NXT Underground match in a December 2023 episode of WWE NXT. Thorpe emerged victorious in the match but had not been seen on television since then. However, he has been competing at live events and NXT Level Up.

The white and gold brand has been playing a vignette of Eddy Thorpe for the past week, indicating his return. Tonight on NXT, he made his in-ring return against Tavion Heights.

When Thorpe made his entrance, his new look was evident, as he now wore black paint across his face. After a competitive match, Eddy picked up the win against Heights.

Eddy Thorpe has made a strong statement by picking up this win against Tavion Heights.

