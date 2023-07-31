WWE star reveals Maxxine Dupri makes her own gear; has an incredible training schedule 

A WWE Superstar recently praised Maxxine Dupri's work ethic, stating that she makes her own ring gear and currently has an intense training schedule.

Maxxine Durpi was originally called up to the main roster as the Director of Talent for Maximum Male Models. However, she has been working with The Alpha Academy for the past few months on RAW. Making for some extremely entertaining television.

Durpi recently made her in-ring debut for WWE, teaming with Chad Gable and Otis to defeat The Viking Raiders and Valhalla. The issues between the two teams have continued for the past few weeks, which has led to Maxxine making her singles debut. The 26-year-old superstar will face Valhalla on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Chad Gable recently appeared on Corey Grave's After the Bell Podcast, and he had nothing but praise for the Alpha Academy's newest member.

"She's finally been given this opportunity and she's just running with it man. She makes her own gear. She's training on her own during the week when she's not at TV. She's coming up with ideas. She's making us take pictures that we don't want to take all the time." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Xavier Woods says Chad Gable is the most underrated WWE Superstar

Xavier Woods recently praised Chad Gable, calling him WWE's most underrated superstar.

Along with Otis and Maxxine Dupri, Gable has been heavily featured on RAW with the Alpha Academy. The group has made any storyline given to them entertaining, their current feud with The Viking Raiders has received positive reactions from fans in live audiences and on social media.

During a recent interaction with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Xavier Woods was asked who is the company's most underrated superstar, and he immediately picked Gable.

"Chad Gable. There are a lot of very underrated people and not to get on a weird high horse, I don’t believe that wrestling owes you anything. Wrestling is its entity in itself and we all are trying to be the absolute best that we can be and we all want a shot... I don’t think there has been a time where there have been more talented people across the board in this industry ever, and that’s not a sleight on the previous generation," said Woods. [H/T POST Wrestling]

