WWE star reveals sinister plot to put Logan Paul out of action with injury

A current WWE Superstar seemingly wants to convince a fellow wrestler to destroy Logan Paul on the upcoming edition of RAW. Karrion Kross shared a post on X revealing his intentions ahead of AJ Styles and Paul's face-off on the upcoming episode of the Monday Night Show.

WWE recently made a big announcement involving The Phenomenal One on social media. The former WWE Champion will call out Logan Paul on the upcoming edition of the red brand. Many fans believe a huge WrestleMania 41 bout pitting the two top stars is in the works.

Karrion Kross recently put up a post on X. He said he's thinking about trying to convince AJ Styles to viciously beat Logan Paul when they confront each other on RAW, similar to how Naomi attacked Jade Cargill months ago.

Check out the post below:

"Thinking about convincing AJ to do to Logan what Naomi did to Cargil this Monday… Is everyone ok with that?"

A top name is interested in facing AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker spoke with Pubity recently. He discussed several topics, including potential opponents at The Show of Shows. Here's what he had to say:

“This year, with the way things have been going recently here, I think AJ Styles would be a great choice for me. I think Penta is another one who, if him and I had a match I think we would do some great things. There’s a lot up in the air right now as to who I could face at WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre’s another one, where we could do something. We’ll just have to see.” [H/T Pubity]

Styles is one of the most beloved stars in the Stamford-based promotion. On the other hand, Logan Paul is one of the most hated men in the company and fans shower him with boos every time he comes out. Only time will tell who will gain the upper hand when these two stars meet on RAW.

