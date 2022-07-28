Top RAW star thought Jim Ross and WWE weren't interested in signing him

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has revealed that he was skeptical about the company's interest in signing him after WCW went under.

Rey Mysterio signed with the company in 2002 after spending a few years in WCW. He is one of the most popular superstars in the last two decades in WWE. Rey left the company in 2015 after his contract expired. He returned in 2018 at the Royal Rumble and is currently teaming up with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Rey Mysterio said that he thought the company wasn't interested in signing him after WCW folded in 2001. Mysterio had a discussion with Jim Ross, who was in charge of talent relations at the time, who told him that the company would sign him once his WCW contract expires.

"That to me was a way of WWE saying, 'We're not going to sign him.' That's what I thought. That's what I took from the get-go. So when they bought out WCW, JR [Jim Ross] spoke to me and said, 'Rey we're definitely interested in bringing you in, just wait for your contract to run out and after your contract runs out, we'll sit down and talk business.' I was like, 'Sure, sure, thank you.' I felt like that was a polite way of saying, 'We don't want you,' so I really took it to heart," said Mysterio. [From 10:50 to 11:18]

Mysterio said not being signed immediately from WCW disappointed him, but he returned to wrestling in Mexico and was finally signed by WWE a year later.

Rey Mysterio is still going strong in WWE

Mysterio recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in the company on RAW, where he paid tribute to the stars who helped him become the legend he is today. The three-time world champion continues to surprise audiences with his high-flying moves.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are currently in a feud with the Judgment Day on the RAW, and the father-son duo will face Finn Balor and Damian Priest at this coming weekend's SummerSlam show.

