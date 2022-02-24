"I’ll leave myself" - WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals backstage reaction to her unique changed look

Rhea Ripley has revealed the reaction she received backstage after deciding to change to her current look in WWE.

Since making her WWE debut, The Nightmare has transitioned into a completely new style in terms of her attire and look. Over the years, Ripley's appearance has gotten more unique with time.

During a recent conversation on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Ripley claimed that she was questioned by WWE coaches backstage following her switch in appearance.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion also stated that she would've left if her new appearance didn't work out. The Nightmare said (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

“We have this thing called carwash where you take photos leading up to the Mae Young Classic. I rocked up in this new gear. I got my haircut of course. Everyone of the coaches were like, ‘What’s this?’ I said, ‘The new Rhea Ripley.’ They were like ok. I knew that ok was like, ‘This is your a**. If it doesn’t work…’ This was my one opportunity and I have to do it my way. If it works, it works, and I can shove it in their faces. If it doesn’t, then I’ll leave myself.” - said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley recently admitted that her NXT Women's Championship win was her all-time favorite

During the same conversation, Rhea Ripley admitted that her NXT Women's Championship win was her all-time favorite. The Nightmare is a former NXT UK Women's Champion and has also held the RAW Women's Title in the past. Ripley added:

"I think that for me personally the build of the NXT women's championship was my all-time favourite, being in the ring with Shayna like I can't top that that was even though like yes I did win the RAW Women's championship from Asuka at WrestleMania. But I think that the NXT one and having like the crowd come in afterwards was just so perfect and I think that makes that In my top work ." From (13:15 to 13:57)

In December of 2019, Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's Championship in an incredible encounter on NXT.

As of now, Ripley is part of the RAW roster where she has been feuding with a former tag team partner, Nikki A.S.H.

When using quotes from this article, please credit My Love Letter to Wrestling and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

