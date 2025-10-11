WWE star Rhea Ripley’s ex-partner sends a heartfelt message to her

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Oct 11, 2025 07:28 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth tonight in Australia, where Aussie megastar Rhea Ripley is set to team up with her close friend Iyo Sky to take on Kairi Sane and Asuka, she is already celebrating. Why? Well, today is Mami's birthday, and the former Women's World Champion turns 29 today.

As she gets to celebrate her birthday not just in her home country, but actually wrestling in front of her home crowd, her family away from home — her friends and colleagues in WWE — took some time to wish her a happy birthday.

In a video posted on the "WWE on Netflix" and "Netflix Australia and New Zealand" Instagram accounts, several WWE superstars did so, including Mami's former Judgment Day partner, Terror Twins ally, and real-life friend Damian Priest. He shared,

“To the best person I know, somebody who already gets to live the life of her dreams and gets everything she deserves. Well, I’m wishing you even more; double that, triple that, a hundred times that. Because, in my opinion, you deserve the world. Happy birthday, Rhea Ripley.”
The birthday wish compilation video also featured Roxanne Oerez, Raquel Rodriguez, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Stephanie Vaquer, Kiana James, and Giulia.

This weekend in Perth for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

The weekend so far has seen Damian Priest be in the main event of SmackDown last night in an incredible Last Man Standing Match against Aleister Black.

Unfortunately, however, a dominant performance and seemingly guaranteed victory flipped on its head when Zelina Vega, Black's wife, arrived to distract Priest and allow Black to use a fireball, followed by the Black Mass for the 10-count.

As for Rhea Ripley, she will team up with Iyo Sky to face The Kabuki Warriors in a massive tag team match tonight at Crown Jewel, which marks a major point in this captivating and dramatic soap opera.

With the calibre of the performers, expect nothing less than a barnburner as Ripley, Sky, Sane, and Asuka escalate the heat and expedite the onset of the summer Down Under.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
