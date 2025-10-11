WWE star Rhea Ripley’s ex-partner sends a heartfelt message to her

Ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth tonight in Australia, where Aussie megastar Rhea Ripley is set to team up with her close friend Iyo Sky to take on Kairi Sane and Asuka, she is already celebrating. Why? Well, today is Mami's birthday, and the former Women's World Champion turns 29 today.As she gets to celebrate her birthday not just in her home country, but actually wrestling in front of her home crowd, her family away from home — her friends and colleagues in WWE — took some time to wish her a happy birthday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a video posted on the &quot;WWE on Netflix&quot; and &quot;Netflix Australia and New Zealand&quot; Instagram accounts, several WWE superstars did so, including Mami's former Judgment Day partner, Terror Twins ally, and real-life friend Damian Priest. He shared,“To the best person I know, somebody who already gets to live the life of her dreams and gets everything she deserves. Well, I’m wishing you even more; double that, triple that, a hundred times that. Because, in my opinion, you deserve the world. Happy birthday, Rhea Ripley.”The birthday wish compilation video also featured Roxanne Oerez, Raquel Rodriguez, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Stephanie Vaquer, Kiana James, and Giulia.This weekend in Perth for Rhea Ripley and Damian PriestThe weekend so far has seen Damian Priest be in the main event of SmackDown last night in an incredible Last Man Standing Match against Aleister Black.Unfortunately, however, a dominant performance and seemingly guaranteed victory flipped on its head when Zelina Vega, Black's wife, arrived to distract Priest and allow Black to use a fireball, followed by the Black Mass for the 10-count.As for Rhea Ripley, she will team up with Iyo Sky to face The Kabuki Warriors in a massive tag team match tonight at Crown Jewel, which marks a major point in this captivating and dramatic soap opera.With the calibre of the performers, expect nothing less than a barnburner as Ripley, Sky, Sane, and Asuka escalate the heat and expedite the onset of the summer Down Under.