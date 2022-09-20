Current WWE Superstar addresses the comparisons between him and The Rock

Top WWE Superstar Ricochet recently spoke about the career comparisons between himself and The Rock.

Before he took Hollywood by storm, The Great One was one of the biggest stars in WWE, as over the years, he crafted an in-ring character that transcended not just the wrestling business but mainstream media as well.

During a recent interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Ricochet was asked if he sees himself carving out a similar career both in WWE and outside as The Brahama Bull has done.

"I definitely see more in my future, I absolutely do and especially now like I just went back to NXT, and got a chance to show a little bit and I think now I’ll be able to show and tell the world what I want to say and speak the way I want to speak. So i think, all those aspects, I do think there’s a lot of potential there that is still untapped that’s about to be tapped open, obviously The Rock is a huge inspiration of mine everybody knows it." [11:00 to 11:45]

Ricochet's WWE career has been a slow rise, with the odd championship victory along the way. Following Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon as head of creative in July, the high flyer has featured in a match almost every week.

The Rock saw WWE gold in Ricochet's future

The gravity-defying performer signed for the company in 2018, following a stellar run on the independent wrestling scene.

With his unique moveset and charisma, many people, including The Rock, saw great things in him, leading to the former WWE Champion taking to social media to praise the SmackDown superstar.

"He’s the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @briantruitt @KingRicochet He’s the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ. @briantruitt @KingRicochet He’s the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ.

Since being a part of World Wrestling Entertainment, Ricochet has won various singles titles, including the NXT North American, United States, and Intercontinental Championships.

