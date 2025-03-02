WWE star ruled out of Elimination Chamber match ; brutal pre-match attack takes out former champion

A WWE star got ambushed before the Women's Elimination Chamber match could even. She was ruled out of the match.

When Jade Cargill got injured last year, Naomi took her spot as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and she started teaming up with Bianca Belair. They had a good run as champions. After Nick Aldis showed them footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage near the area where Jade got injured, they blamed The Judgment Day members for taking out the former AEW star.

However, The EST and Naomi lost the tag team title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Belair and Naomi have since continued to blame Liv and Raquel for injuring Jade Cargill.

Tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber, Naomi and Liv were about to start the match when Jade Cargill made her surprise return. Just when it looked like she was about to attack Morgan, the former TBS Champion assaulted Naomi brutally. She attacked Miss Glow so badly that she was unable to compete in the Chamber match and had to be stretchered out of the arena, as Bianca Belair was visibly upset over what happened. However, The EST was unable to help as she was locked in her pod.

It will be interesting to see if this attack means that Naomi was the one who injured Jade Cargill.

