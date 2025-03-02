WWE star ruled out of Elimination Chamber match ; brutal pre-match attack takes out former champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 02, 2025 00:42 GMT
Elimination Chamber
Elimination Chamber is taking place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (source: WWE.com)

A WWE star got ambushed before the Women's Elimination Chamber match could even. She was ruled out of the match.

Ad

When Jade Cargill got injured last year, Naomi took her spot as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and she started teaming up with Bianca Belair. They had a good run as champions. After Nick Aldis showed them footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage near the area where Jade got injured, they blamed The Judgment Day members for taking out the former AEW star.

However, The EST and Naomi lost the tag team title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Belair and Naomi have since continued to blame Liv and Raquel for injuring Jade Cargill.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber, Naomi and Liv were about to start the match when Jade Cargill made her surprise return. Just when it looked like she was about to attack Morgan, the former TBS Champion assaulted Naomi brutally. She attacked Miss Glow so badly that she was unable to compete in the Chamber match and had to be stretchered out of the arena, as Bianca Belair was visibly upset over what happened. However, The EST was unable to help as she was locked in her pod.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if this attack means that Naomi was the one who injured Jade Cargill.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी