WWE star ruled out of major Dominik Mysterio match; reveals "no feelings in legs" and details impending surgery

WWE Superstar Wes Lee addressed the fans during the latest episode of NXT.

Lee secured the number one contender spot for Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship following his victory in the fatal-four way bout last week. However, just before the highly anticipated title match scheduled for NXT Deadline this week, unfortunate news emerged.

During the show, Wes Lee made a difficult announcement, expressing his inability to compete this week. Visibly distressed, he disclosed the alarming news of having 'no feelings in his legs,' and the excruciating pain he was dealing with.

The 29-year-old star, who had recently returned to action, revealed the necessity of an impending back surgery. However, concluding the emotional promo on a touching note, he conveyed that this wasn't a farewell, but a promise to return and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest performers in NXT.

The expected duration of Lee's absence from action is supposedly 8-12 months. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio now faces a new challenge leading up to NXT Deadline, where he's slated to defend his North American Championship against Dragon Lee.

Expand Tweet

Team Sportskeeda wishes Wes Lee a speedy recovery.

What was your reaction to Wes Lee's announcement on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.