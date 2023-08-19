WWE star's actions on WWE SmackDown this week hints at LA Knight's next big feud

WWE Superstar The Miz recently caused a distraction, leading to LA Knight's defeat against Austin Theory on Friday Night SmackDown.

During the episode's opening segment, a number one contender's match for the United States championship was made official between Knight and Theory.

Before the match began, the Miz made his entrance to be at ringside. The match witnessed back-and-forth action among competitors as The A-lister continued to talk about why he disliked Knight.

In the match's closing stages, Knight seemed to be on his way to securing a win. This was when Miz tried to distract him. LA chased the two-time WWE Champion and clotheslined him out of the ring. Thanks to this distraction, Theory rolled up Knight to secure a cheeky win.

The Miz has cost Knight a shot at the WWE United States Title. The duo previously had an interaction during Monday Night RAW last week. The megastar was then able to gain the upper hand, but with The A-lister now settling scores, it will be interesting to see what direction this feud heads into in the coming weeks.

