WWE star's hand dragged through broken glass on SmackDown

A WWE star's hand was dragged through broken glass during a match on SmackDown this week.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have been involved in a feud with the Brawling Brutes for several months now that dates back to when Elton Prince suffered an injury at the hands of Ridge Holland. This kept Pretty Deadly off television for several weeks.

After Prince's recovery, the two teams picked up right where they left off, and were all set to settle their scores tonight in a Donnybrook Match. The match was as brutal as one could expect.

During the match, Elton Prince's hand was dragged through broken glass in a brutal segment. The match went on, and both teams took the fight right to each other. Prince even broke a glass bottle on Butch during the closing moments of the match.

In the end, Pretty Deadly was able to pick up the win after they hit The Spilt Milk through a table on Butch.

This is probably Pretty Deadly's biggest win of their career yet, but it doesn't look like this rivalry is over, as the Brawling Brutes will certainly look to get some retribution.

