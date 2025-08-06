WWE Star's Head Stomped into Ring Steps; Concern over Potential Serious Injury

A WWE star's head was stomped into the ring steps. This caused some concern over a potential injury.Myles Borne has gained a lot of traction in recent months due to having a similar look to Randy Orton. Borne has even played on this by using some of The Viper's signature moves in the ring. Although he was a part of the No Quarter Catch Crew for the past couple of years, he broke free from the group earlier this year after he defeated Charlie Dempsey on the June 3 episode of NXT. Since then, Borne has been on his own and has done quite well for himself. Borne was born with a condition called persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The treatment of this condition has left him deaf in one ear. However, Lexis King refused to believe that and had been trying to prove it over the past couple of weeks.Tonight, on WWE NXT, both Lexis King and Borne faced off in a singles match. During the bout, they were fighting outside when King stomped Borne's head into the steel steps. The NXT commentators also looked concerned for Borne, who could have suffered a serious injury. However, he recovered and ended up winning the match.It will be interesting to see what's next for Myles Borne after this win on WWE NXT.