WWE star's sudden accusation mid-match leaves everyone confused; Maxxine Dupri looked visibly upset

Maxxine Dupri was left visibly upset during her match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She teamed up with her partner Ivy Nile to take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match.

Ivy Nile and Indi Hartwell started things off. LeRae tagged in, and she and Nile collided in a double clothesline. A double tag was made. Maxxine hit Hartwell with a kick and a dropkick and went for the reverse caterpillar, but Candice LeRae confronted her in the ring.

The Poison Pixie seemingly turned heel as she said a bunch of mean things to Maxxine Dupri. She told her:

"You know why everyone boo’s you? You don't belong here. You think the internet hates you? You should hear what the girls in the locker room say. It’s a good thing your dead brother isn’t here to see what an embarrassment you’ve become.”

Maxxine Dupri looked traumatized. Indi Hartwell hit her with a big boot and pinned her to win the match. After the bout, Dupri remained in the ring and wasn't happy.

A video recently went viral of her being booed out of the arena during a match at a live event. That's what Candice LeRae was referring to.

