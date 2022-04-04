"My best friend Vince McMahon hit me up" - Top WWE star on being put in a new tag team

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has spoken about her pairing with Naomi following the duo's win at WrestleMania 38.

Banks and Naomi reunited earlier this year in WWE, having previously been a part of the Team B.A.D. group, which also comprised of Tamina. The team won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38, defeating champions Queen Zelina & Carmella, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley.

Sasha Banks opened up about her win at WrestleMania 38 with B.T. Sport's Ariel Helwani, where she was also asked whose idea it was to pair her with Naomi. The Boss said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon - whom she called her "best friend" - came up with the idea of pairing them together.

"A little Vinnie Mac, my best friend Vince McMahon hit me up. He said, 'You know what, I miss you in Team BAD, I miss you and Naomi, can I feel the Glow?' I said, 'Vinnie, you want to feel the Glow? It's Boss Time every time.' He said, 'It's Boss and Glow Time all the time. So, you know what, let's give it to the WWE Universe," said Banks. (0:50 to 1:05)

Naomi noted that Banks' words were exactly what McMahon told them. The SmackDown star got emotional while speaking about her first win at WrestleMania and didn't have the words to describe the feeling.

Sasha Banks becomes three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 38

Banks, the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion with Bayley, began her third reign with the title at WrestleMania Sunday.

Pulkit ✨ @FerventMaharaja SASHA BANKS &NAOMI DOING ALL THEIR MAGIC AND WINNING THE TAG TITLES TONIGHT AT WRESTLEMANIA IS ONE OF THE BEST MOMENTS EVER SASHA BANKS &NAOMI DOING ALL THEIR MAGIC AND WINNING THE TAG TITLES TONIGHT AT WRESTLEMANIA IS ONE OF THE BEST MOMENTS EVER https://t.co/Y8NamIncwY

After losing the title to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, the duo regained the title later that year, defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (now known as Nikki A.S.H.)

Meanwhile, Sunday's victory is Naomi's first run as Women's Tag Team Champion and her third title run, having won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice previously.

