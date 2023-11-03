WWE star says he and his bank account "wishes" his fiancée had a premium fan-exclusive site

A current WWE Superstar has made an interesting tweet about his fiancée.

Ricochet confirmed his relationship with ring announcer Samantha Irvin in late 2021. The couple got engaged in January 2023. In a new video on Twitter, the couple Irvin talked about their tattoos.

The video received a response from a fan who told WWE to stop 'shoving' Irvin in fans' faces. They incorrectly added that the ring announcer has been promoting her premium fan-exclusive account everywhere on social media.

The fan got heavily bashed by Twitterati for the baseless comments, and Ricochet noticed the post as well. The RAW Superstar jokingly said that he and his bank account wish Samantha Irvin had a premium fan-exclusive account.

"Believe me...me and my bank account WISHES she had an O*! 🤑🤑🤑," Ricochet responded.

Samantha Irvin boasts a massive fanbase in the WWE community

Irvin has been nothing short of impressive when it comes to announcing. Many fans go as far as calling her the greatest ring announcer of all time.

She recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and opened up in detail about trying out more things as a ring announcer. Check out her comments below:

"There were just a lot of things shifting at that time and Michael Cole just gave me the go-ahead. He was like, I want you to do your ideas, whatever your ideas are, I know you know, this is what we always have done. But if something moves you, he’s always been very supportive and given me a lot of credit. Like, I know you’re a performer. You have a lot of time in doing this. So, he gave me his trust. And that gave me the confidence to, you know, if Michael Cole says, go ahead, you are like alright, Michael Cole said go ahead. So yeah, it was great." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

The WWE Superstar's comment about Samantha Irvin has generated a lot of buzz among fans. While many fans had a hearty laugh over his tweet, a few others didn't seem too thrilled with the same.

