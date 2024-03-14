WWE star says he found out he'd be in a segment with The Rock on SmackDown 30 minutes beforehand; they met 5 minutes prior

The Rock made a shocking return to WWE on the September 15 episode of SmackDown after being absent for nearly four years. He was involved in an in-ring segment with Austin Theory, of which the young star reflected on in a recent interview.

The Great One is considered by many fans and pundits as one of the greatest of all time. He made a name for himself in WWE where he held multiple titles and headlined numerous events, before eventually finding success in Hollywood. The Great One made an unexpected appearance on the blue brand last year after years of absence. He even got into a physical confrontation with Austin Theory.

Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, the former United States Champion stated that he found out that he would be in a segment with The Rock on WWE SmackDown only 30 minutes beforehand. He added that he met the wrestling legend backstage five minutes prior to going out. While the segment worked out well for all those involved, Theory's cockiness still showed when he made sure he had his say in the ring when he got the opportunity. The star was however gushing about the whole interaction with the legendary superstar when asked about his experience.

"Man, that whole experience with The Rock, that was so cool. It was so last-minute. I literally found out maybe 30 minutes before and then, yeah, I actually met Rock five minutes before that and we went out there and we just felt the crowd and let everything rock and everything - that’s funny I say ‘The Rock.’ But, yeah, everything just flowed. It worked out really well and maybe I wasn’t supposed to say what I said to him, but I said it because I had to say it. Had to put everybody on notice," said Theory. (H/T - POST Wrestling)

The Rock will make his WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania XL

The People's Champion is set to make his return to the squared circle at WrestleMania XL next month when he teams up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

The Brahma Bull's last match was at WrestleMania 32 where he squashed Erick Rowan in six seconds, the shortest match in the event's history. He was originally supposed to face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows, but it's possible that the bout will take place at a later date. The star is now part of The Bloodline.

