WWE star says Goldberg match is not happening anytime soon

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will compete in his retirement match this year. Da Man is preparing for his final dance in the ring at a training camp. However, his opponent has not been revealed yet. Recently, Bron Breakker reacted to him being the veteran's final challenger.
Bron Breakker shocked the world this week on the first RAW after WrestleMania, when he speared Roman Reigns, joining forces with Seth Rollins, revealing himself as the newest “Paul Heyman Guy.” He lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows in a Fatal Four-Way Match.
While speaking on Gorilla Position, Bron Breakker reacted to potentially being Goldberg’s final opponent. Interestingly, the former IC Champion said he'd never had the conversation about the potential and hinted that Gunther could be Da Man’s final test in WWE, as they had an altercation last year. This seemingly confirms that his dream bout against the WCW legend is not happening anytime soon.
“He did something with Gunther, I think in Atlanta, so I’m gonna assume that’s gonna be his retirement opponent,” said Bron Breakker. [11:04-11:11]
Check out the interview below for his comments:
When did Gunther and Goldberg have an altercation in WWE?
WWE laid the groundwork for a showdown between Gunther and Goldberg last year, when the two had a heated altercation at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024.
The WCW legend was enjoying the show alongside his son and wife when Gunther came out to promote the newly revealed Crown Jewel Championship by Triple H. Seeing Bill Goldberg at ringside, The Ring General decided to insult the former in front of his family.
The Former Universal Champion lost his calm and jumped the barricade to confront Gunther. However, CCO Triple H took control by having security personnel intervene, who helped keep both men away.
After the former World Heavyweight Champion left the ring, the Game called the legend inside the ring and raised his hand. Da Man looked at the camera and told the Austrian superstar, “You're next,” almost confirming him as his future opponent.
It will be interesting to see when the veteran returns and who he will face in his last WWE bout.
