WWE star says he illegally downloaded Bad Bunny's album before deleting it

On May 6, Bad Bunny will return to WWE action against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash. Five days before the event, Priest's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor made an in-character joke about how he streams Bad Bunny's music.

The Puerto Rican rapper's fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, was released on May 6, 2022. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and remained at the top of the chart for 13 weeks.

Following Monday's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley mocked Bad Bunny's album during a RAW Talk interview with backstage reporter Byron Saxton:

"You know what? I didn't even purchase, I didn't even download Bad Bunny's last album," Dominik said, prompting Ripley to respond, "Oh God, none of us did!" [1:57 – 2:03]

Balor jokingly added that he listened to the 29-year-old's music illegally before immediately deleting the album:

"I got that illegal torrent and then deleted it straight away!" [2:03 – 2:07]

Priest went on to send an ominous message to his fellow Puerto Rican ahead of their match this weekend:

"You know what you won't be able to delete? Is the footage of me punishing Bad Bunny at Backlash in 'his house,' Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny gets cooked this Saturday." [2:07 – 2:19]

In 2021, Bad Bunny teamed up with Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 37 in his first WWE match. Since then, his only in-ring appearance came in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match, where he lasted almost eight minutes before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

The Judgment Day joked about embarrassing Rey Mysterio in WWE

Although Dominik Mysterio lost to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, he has still gained the upper hand on his father in several altercations in recent months.

In the same interview, all four Judgment Day members shared jokes about embarrassing Rey Mysterio. Finn Balor then referenced Rhea Ripley's upcoming SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Zelina Vega at Backlash:

"You know what else is gonna be embarrassing? When Rhea holds Zelina like a football and punts her into the Atlantic Ocean! Boom!" [1:40 – 1:49]

The Judgment Day was drafted to RAW on the second night of the WWE Draft. Ripley was selected as the top overall draft pick, while the rest of the stable was chosen as the seventh pick.

