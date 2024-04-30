Becky Lynch is once again women's champion and it's hardly surprising considering her star power. Tiffany Stratton recently opened up about wrestling the Irish star and how their match helped her realize she was made for pro wrestling.

After pretty much doing it all on the main roster, Becky Lynch enjoyed a brief NXT run last year, which involved a feud with Tiffany Stratton.

Lynch defeated Stratton to capture the NXT Women's Championship after a memorable at NXT No Mercy 2023. The Extreme Rules contest brought out an unseen side of Stratton, and the 24-year-old recalled the experience during the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Tiffany Stratton said that working a match with Becky Lynch was a definitive day in her career, as she explained its significance below:

“No Mercy in California, I had a match against Becky Lynch, we main evented that PLE. I would say that that match was definitely the one where I kind of cemented myself into okay, she has what it takes. And yeah, that was a transformative day for me as well.” H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet

Tiffany Stratton talks about Becky Lynch's importance to the WWE locker room

Becky Lynch comes from an era of female wrestlers who worked their way through NXT before changing the face of women's wrestling on a mainstream level.

Tiffany Stratton stated that Becky could relate to the up-and-coming wrestlers as she, too, was once an unknown commodity that the main roster wrestling fans didn't know about. Lynch's journey from rookie to megastar has been inarguably legendary, and she is inspiring young talents like Tiffany Stratton to follow in her footsteps.

During the chat with Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's Champion called Lynch a "great leader" and someone who truly understands what it means to be a WWE Superstar":

“Overall Becky is such a great leader for everybody. And especially for someone who’s kind of just getting their name out there and stuff because she was there. She knows what it’s like to be the rookie and be the one like, nobody knows who you are. So I just think she was so helpful in kind of guiding me through those big matches.”

Tiffany Stratton will have an opportunity to win gold at Backlash France, where she will take on Naomi and Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

Even if she doesn't win, working a high-profile match against two of WWE's most seasoned performers will give Tiffany Stratton the confidence on her likely path toward superstardom.