  WWE star says he's proud of Austin Theory after he lost to a former world champion on RAW

WWE star says he's proud of Austin Theory after he lost to a former world champion on RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 06, 2025 08:11 GMT
Austin Theory competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Austin Theory competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Austin Theory competed in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. His opponent was a returning Sheamus, his old rival.

Grayson Waller was supposed to compete in the match, but it was revealed backstage that his tag team partner would be taking his place. Waller was at ringside during the bout, and The Celtic Warrior emerged victorious via pinfall after hitting his opponent with a Brogue Kick. This was the former WWE Champion's first match on RAW in over a month. He made a surprise return during the show.

After Austin Theory lost to Sheamus, Grayson Waller took to X/Twitter to send a message to his teammate. He wrote that he was proud of the former US Champion, and stated that the match was a banger.

"Super proud of @_Theory1 tonight. That match was an absolute banger! #WWERaw," wrote Waller.

You can check out the tweet below:

Grayson Waller was spotted smiling after Austin Theory lost the match. WWE has been teasing a rift between the two stars for a long time now, and them splitting up is something that was expected to happen a long time ago, but they're still together. It'll be interesting to see how long this lasts.

Edited by Israel Lutete
