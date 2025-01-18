WWE star says he only respects one Mysterio and it's not Rey; Dominik responds

Dominik Mysterio has responded to a top name who said he only respects him. In a new tweet, injured star Bronson Reed said he only respects one Mysterio and it wasn't Rey.

Bronson Reed will be out of action for a few months and is going to miss this year's WrestleMania. He suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

A fan pleaded with Reed on X to spare Rey Mysterio when he finally makes his return to WWE TV. Reed responded to the fan and said he respected only one Mysterio and that was Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom noticed the tweet and responded to the behemoth shortly after as can be seen below:

Dominik has consistently been one of WWE's top heels for the past couple of years or so. He still receives massive boos from the WWE Universe every time he comes out to the ring. However, he seems quite popular among WWE's other bad guys, including Bronson Reed.

As for Reed, he certainly won't be thrilled with missing this year's WrestleMania. He was receiving a major push when he suffered an unfortunate injury. Fans would love for Triple H to resume his push when he eventually returns.

