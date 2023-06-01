WWE star says he is "still very much in contact" with Triple H, Vince McMahon, and other executives despite ongoing absence 

Although he has not been working full-time for WWE since September 2022, top star Pat McAfee has stated that Triple H, Vince McMahon, and many other senior officials in the company are still speaking with him.

The former NFL Punter turned commentator left the SmackDown announce desk last September to work on ESPN's College Football coverage.

Now with him reportedly having signed a huge 85 million dollar deal with ESPN, the 36-year-old said on the SI Media podcast that he and WWE's biggest names are still just a phone call away.

"So you know, myself, Michael Cole, Nick Khan, Kevin Dunn, Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H), Vincent Kennedy McMahon, we all (are) still very much in contact with each other."

McAfee then went on to say that both McMahon and Khan have been helpful in advising him during the negotiations of his ESPN deal.

“Two of those men, Nick Khan and Vince, were people that when I had a question about something that was going on through this whole process (Pat McAfee Show negotiations), very much answered my questions and said… Vince gave me a stern, ‘Do not’ for one thing that I was thinking about doing because I did not appreciate the way something was kind of laid out by one particular person in a company that I was kind of negotiating with and everything like that." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Interviewing some of the biggest names in both sports and entertainment, Pat Mcafee's show on YouTube has helped propel him into further stardom.

Triple H on Pat McAfee leaving the WWE announce desk

In April 2021, McAfee began to work alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown as a commentator, with his over-the-top personality adding a much-needed injection of excitement to the broadcast.

After choosing to work for ESPN last September, Triple H took to social media as he wished Pat luck with his move to the sports broadcasting giant.

"Pat McAfee approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay," Triple H said. "We'd never stand in Pat's way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the WWE Universe and we look forward to his return." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Pat McAfee recently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 39 in April as he faced off and defeated The Miz in an impromptu matchup.

