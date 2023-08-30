WWE star says he's been using a Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) training bag for the last two years

A current WWE Superstar has revealed that he has been using a bag with one of the late great Bray Wyatt's characters, The Fiend's face on it for two years now. The star in question is Top Dolla.

Wyatt's passing has shaken the pro-wrestling community to its core. The 36-year-old star was one of the most beloved names in the business. His untimely passing has brought together the wrestling community with several promotions and wrestlers paying tribute to him.

Current WWE Superstar Top Dolla has been a big fan of Bray Wyatt for a long time now. He loved Wyatt's 'The Fiend' persona quite a lot, to the point that he has been using a Fiend training bag for the past two years. He recently mentioned this in a social media post.

"My backpack for training in the #WWEPC for the last 2 years… #RIPBray 🔝💵," he said.

Top Dolla on Hit Row's segment with Bray Wyatt

Earlier this year, Hit Row was involved in a segment with Wyatt on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The segment saw Top Dolla freestyling and Wyatt interrupting the faction to a loud pop.

While speaking on Wrassle Rap, Dolla mentioned that it was a "cool" moment.

"Please boo us. To be honest, that was so cool for us because we came there that day expecting to just do a promo. Then, they were like, ‘we have this idea of y’all doing a rap and getting interrupted.’ That was on the spot that day. In rehearsal, we didn’t even have anything prepared. They just put the beat on and I just freestyled for a minute and a half. They were thinking I wrote this out, ‘this is what I’m going to say,’ but I really freestyled for a minute and a half and they were like, ‘cool,'" Top Dolla said. [H/T Fightful]

It's quite clear that Top Dolla has been deeply affected by Wyatt's passing. He has shared several posts on Instagram remembering the star since his demise.

