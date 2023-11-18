WWE star seemingly added to popular faction on SmackDown following massive revelation

Bobby Lashley was spotted with B-Fab backstage on WWE SmackDown once again this week. Based on what The All Mighty revealed in a recent interview, it's possible that she could be added to his group.

The former WWE Champion created a new stable on the blue brand with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. They're currently portrayed as heels, and they've been booked very strong.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, a triple threat tag team match was held to determine The Judgment Day's next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The teams featured in the bout were Pretty Deadly, Brawling Brutes, and The Street Profits. Bobby Lashley was watching the match backstage on the monitor, and he was approached by B-Fab.

There's a chance that she could join his group, as Lashley revealed on the After the Bell podcast that they were considering adding a female member.

"She’s [B-Fab] a very intelligent woman. She’s a very interesting woman, that’s what I have to say about that. Since I’ve come together with The Street Profits, a lot of people have hit me up on social media, or they’ve just walked up to me at the show and trying to say, 'Hey man, I’d love to join your group or see what you guys have.' Of course, we’re open to hearing any suggestions. We did toy around with having a female join the group, and I’ve heard some different suggestions on that also," he said.

The triple threat match was won by The Street Profits. They are next in line for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

